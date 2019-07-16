More than a third of port petition names verified

The Elections Office verifies more than a third of the signatures on Cruise Port Referendum Cayman’s petition.

In its latest update on its website, the Elections Office said it has confirmed 1,869 names.

It is more than a third of the 5637 signatures in the port petition. A total of 3,569 names remain to be verified.

Over the weekend the Elections Office conducted more verification exercises. Cayman 27 has asked for those numbers, it is pending.

To check for updates visit: https://portal.elections.ky/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

