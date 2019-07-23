Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Motocross rider hurt in collision on Cayman Brac

July 22, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A weekend bike crash on Cayman Brac lands a man in the Cayman Islands hospital with a broken hip and leg.
The incident occurred during the third annual Surf and Turf event on Cayman Brac.
Organisers told Cayman 27, the incident was not a part of their event.

In a statement, organisers said, “Unfortunately one of the guys went off on his own. He was riding too fast going into a corner and couldn’t make the turn. He was air ambulance to Grand Cayman with a broken left hip and a broken right leg.”

Organisers added, “What the rider was doing was in no way part of or supported by the event.”
No other incidents were reported.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: