Myles sentenced in deadly hit and run accident

George Town resident 29-year-old Wilfred Myles is jailed for 6 years for an early morning hit and run accident that claimed the life of cyclist 22-year-old Ignacio Kirzner.

The incident occurred along North Church Street just after 4 a.m. on 15 April. During a preliminary sentencing hearing in June, Prosecutor Scott Waynewright told the judge Myles was driving while disqualified and traveling at speeds of 40 miles per hour in the 25-mile zone. The court heard that Myles was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed 22-year-old Ignacio Kirzner, who was riding his bicycle to work.

A blood alcohol test which was done four hours after the accident returned a result of 0.250, more than twice the 0.100 limited allowed in Cayman.

During June’s sentencing hearing the court also heard that after the collision Myles drove home, called his dad and told him he was injured and that he thought he might have hit someone or something. Myles’ girlfriend, the owner of the car, is said to have overheard the conversation and called the police.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard that Myles father came to the home and together drove out to try to find the location, however at the time Myles was unable to remember where the accident had occurred.

The court heard that at the time of the accident Myles was driving the car without his girlfriend’s permission, and the vehicle was not licensed or insured since 2017.

He was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the charge of causing death by dangerous driving. The judge also imposed a 10-year driving disqualification.

