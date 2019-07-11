National Gallery hosts visiting filmmaker lecture

The National Gallery is teaming up with the National Trust for a special exhibit featuring Cayman’s native plants.

Works from international photographers Bill Ferehawk and David Hartwell will be the centerpieces of the exhibit. Natalie Urquhart, National Gallery Director, said it is an exciting opportunity for Cayman.

“The photographers are very keen on capturing the plants as portraits, in in the grand tradition of drawings and international photographs, looking at them in slightly different ways, taking them out of the greenery and helping us see the artistry in the plants as individual creatures,” said Ms. Urquhart.

The photographers are conducting a visiting filmmaker lecture on Wednesday (July 10) at the National Gallery on Cayman’s plants. Their exhibit will open early next year.

