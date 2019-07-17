National Gallery issues call for local artists for new exhibit

The National Gallery is in the process of developing a new exhibition exploring the important role women played in Caymanian heritage.

“What we are hoping to find is stories of the contributions that women have made through the period in many different areas, through the eyes of individual creative artists” said Natalie Urquhart, National Gallery Director and Chief Curator.

Mrs. Urquhart said they are looking for 15 Cayman-based artists.

“We are encouraging people to really look at the stories around this history, do some significant research into those stories and to think outside the box in terms of their proposals,” she said.

Artist Reno Jackson welcomed the initiative.

“It’s really refreshing to see a proposal like this, like a call for artists, more publicized and more direct,” he said.

Mr. Jackson is also happy with the theme saying it is important to talk about the vital role women played in the early modern development of Caymanian society.

“All you ever hear about is how the men went off to sea, the men did this or that, but they never talk about how the women are the reason the families did what they did every day,” he said.

Mr. Jackson added initiatives like this will go a long way to growing Cayman’s upcoming artist scene.

“I think targeting the younger artists before they get a day job and give up is important to help them find their careers and their paths,” he said.

The proposed exhibition is not limited to painting or the fine arts, and the National Gallery said all ideas will be considered. The exhibition is planned for early 2020.

The submission deadline for artist proposals is 15 September.

