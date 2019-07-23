Hurley’s Media Sales
New communication portal in the works for Government

July 22, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
A new communication software platform may be on the horizon for government agencies. It was announced at the George Town revitalization meeting last week. George Town city manager Colin Lumsden said the negotiating platform will be a way to get all involved for major projects.

“We talked about setting up a design site, that will be hosted by all agencies. So whenever there’s a new road, other agencies will see what that road would look like earlier in the embryonic stage of the process, and they can also give feedback on that design itself,” said Mr. Lumsden. The communication network is currently going through the planning process.

