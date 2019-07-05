Hurley’s Media Sales
New trade school teams up with HM Prison

July 4, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Her Majesty’s Prison Service joins hands with Cayman’s new trade school Inspire Cayman Training.

Prison Director Steven Barrett said his hope is that by upskilling inmates it will help them find employment and reduce the number of repeat offenders.

“We have 6 prison officers who have been identified as being appropriate to be trained and licenses as accredited coaches. So what the plan is to have up to 60 prisoners align with this programme for this year but we want to grow that to up to 140 prisoners a year,” said Mr. Barrett.

Government approved a $1.6 million budget for rehabilitation at the Prison, $9,000 out of that will be used to train 6 officers to become certified instructors in their respected trades and they will share their knowledge to the inmates. Inspired Cayman Training founder Michael Myles said an initiative like this is critical to turn inmates away from crime.

“We want to make sure that when folks come out of the prison system, they stay out of the prison system. They need employment, they need more training. So our job is to ensure that we partner with the Prison service to reduce the recidivism rate and to also ensure that people are provided with meaningful accredited training programmes,” said Mr. Myles.

The Prison currently has trade programmes but Mr. Barrett said Inspire Cayman offers more. “Adding qualifications to that, along with the academic course that runs alongside it, just gives it some additional credence also transferable qualifications that people can take back with them into the community,” said Mr. Barrett.

The training does not have to end within the prison walls Mr. Barrett said inmates can continue it with Inspire Cayman Training at its training centre on Eastern Avenue if they do not complete it before their sentence ends. The six prison officers will start certification training next week.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

