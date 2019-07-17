NiCE continues clearing Sargassum

Clean-up crews from the National Community Enhancement programme (NiCE) have been clearing piles and piles of Sargassum washing up on local shores.

By all accounts, it has not been an easy task, especially with thick bands of seaweed rolling in along the coastline and in the waters at South Sound, Coe Wood Beach and Bodden Town.

On Tuesday (16 July) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with NiCE programme coordinator Lois Kellyman discuss those cleanup efforts.

