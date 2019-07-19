Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Pastor accused of molesting girl since she was nine to face trial

July 18, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A Honduran pastor is set to face a judge-alone trial for molesting a teenaged girl.

The 59-year-old man is alleged to have first molested the child when she was 9-years-old. It happened while they were alone on a beach.

The pastor is said to have kissed the child on the lips twice and touched various private parts on separate occasions. The Crown alleges the man also asked the child to touch his genitals.

On Thursday (18 July) a trial date was set for 24 October in Summary Court.  The pastor faces 5 counts of indecent assault, he denies the charges.

Cayman 27 is not releasing the identity of the pastor due to legal reasons.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: