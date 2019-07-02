Business News

Peanuts gas station temporarily closed after car emergency

July 1, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Car fire closes gas station

A small car fire at Peanuts Esso gas station forces the temporary closure of its operations Monday (1 July).

Police and emergency responders are on the scene of the incident at the Red Bay-based gas station.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27’s news crew on the scene said a white BMW caught fire prompting the shut down at the gas station.

It is unclear if there have been injuries.

We will continue to follow this developing story and update as more information comes to hand.

Do tune in Tuesday (2 July) at 6 p.m. for our full newscast for more on these and other stories.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: