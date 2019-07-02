Peanuts gas station temporarily closed after car emergency

Car fire closes gas station

A small car fire at Peanuts Esso gas station forces the temporary closure of its operations Monday (1 July).

Police and emergency responders are on the scene of the incident at the Red Bay-based gas station.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27’s news crew on the scene said a white BMW caught fire prompting the shut down at the gas station.

It is unclear if there have been injuries.

We will continue to follow this developing story and update as more information comes to hand.

Do tune in Tuesday (2 July) at 6 p.m. for our full newscast for more on these and other stories.

