Police investigate indecent assault in taxi

A George Town man remains on bail on suspicion of an indecent assault that happened in a taxi.
It was reported in early July, but was only made public Wednesday (31 July.)
Police said a woman reported that a man purporting to be a taxi driver indecently assaulted her while she was in a taxi.
A 37-year-old man was arrested after the report.
He was released with bail conditions including not to operate a taxi or be out at night.
The man was not a licensed taxi driver but was operating a licensed taxi at the time the report was made.
Police said the Public Transport Board has been informed of the incident.
https://www.rcips.ky/reported-indecent-assault-in-taxi-under-police-investigation-31-july
