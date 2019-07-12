Hurley’s Media Sales
Police vow to make roads safer

July 11, 2019
Andrel Harris
Inspector Dwayne Jones, the new Police Traffic Unit Boss, vows to make Cayman’s roads safer. His plans will see more traffic operations across all three islands. Inspector Jones said he hopes the road operations will serve as a strong deterrent to what he believes are daily fragrant violations of Cayman’s traffic laws.

However, he said enforcement is but a part of a larger strategy that requires partners from across both the public and private sectors in Cayman. To view the plan click on the video.

 

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

