Policeman arrested over 2016 RBC bank burglary

July 11, 2019
Andrel Harris
A police officer is arrested Thursday (July 11) in connection with a bank burglary dating back to 2016.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the police said their Serious Crime Review Team arrested the 46-year-old officer. The George Town man was held in connection with a commercial burglary at a bank from June 2016.

Cayman 27 understands the man is a serving police officer who has now been suspended from duty. Police have not released his name or his rank.
They have also declined to share any details about the burglary in question.

However, a search of Cayman 27’s archives revealed that on 23 June 2016 Royal Bank of Canada’s main branch in George Town was broken into.
An undisclosed sum of cash was taken from the tills behind the cashier’s desks. Our reports indicated that the vault remained untouched.

Police said the officer was released on bail.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

