Port petition update: Near two dozen decline verification forms

July 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Just under two dozen port petition signees have declined to confirm their signatures.
So said an Elections Office statement on Friday (12 July).
Elections Office staff are currently verifying signatures and that includes signing off on the verification forms.
Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said since the process has started the verification teams have encountered people opting not to sign.
“As of Monday 8 July, our verification teams encountered a small number of persons, less than two dozen, who have declined to sign verification forms. Elections Office verifiers are documenting each of these encounters, and our field supervisors and senior team are reviewing each of the instances.  As such, while the reviews are underway, we are not able to publicly share the exact reasons why persons are declining to be verified at this time. However, we expect to be able to share those numbers in the coming weeks.”
The Elections Office said it has verified just over 35 percent or 1,869 of the signatures in the port petition.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

