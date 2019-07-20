Hurley’s Media Sales
Port petition verification crosses halfway mark

July 19, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Over half of the names on the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition have now been verified.
The latest numbers released from the Elections Office on Friday (19 July) showed that as off 8 p.m. Thursday (18 July) 2738 signees confirmed their signatures.
Thus far 51.7 percent of the petition has been completed and the Elections Office said it has some 2700 names left to confirm.

Petition verifiers will be on the road this weekend at various supermarkets for signees to confirm their names.

Media Release – Elections Office Offers Additional Verification Location…

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

