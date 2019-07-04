Prayers for Cayman as leaders join in reverence

Cayman’s leaders joined in prayer and thanksgiving this weekend at the Elmslie Memorial Church.

The church service was part of a series of events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin shared his hope for the future of the document that is the bedrock of the country.

“I am heartened that for the last 60 years our Constitution has been based on our distinct history, culture and Christian heritage. It is my fervent prayer that future generations will remember and maintain this tradition,” said the Premier.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and visiting United Kingdom officials were on hand for the event.

They also participated in scripture readings.

