Report flags Government outsourcing process

An Auditor General’s report flags the lack of standardised procurement contracts in Government.

It says an absence of this could leave government open to increased liability, should a contract end in failure.

The report addresses several failings in the overall procurement process. It highlights that when signing contracts the government needs to ensure there are clear and easy ways to monitor and manage performance.

The report found that most of the contracts awarded to companies used to outsource various services only specified the required service. However, none of those contracts included clear success measures. It goes on to say the government needs to embed effective contract management into its day to day operations of these outsourced services.

The report focused on the government’s procurement process between 2012 and 2017. And since then the government says several steps have been taken to address those shortcomings.

A government statement, says more than 600 public servants have been training in procurement management. The statement said the government’s Central Procurement Office has created several standardised contracts to help the various agencies and departments through the procurement process.

But despite the progress, the report said there is still much more to be done, to ensure that the government is getting true value for money and that it is adequately utilizing is buying power.

The Auditor General’s report revealed that the government spent $47.7 million outsourcing several services between 2012 and 2017.

