Residents call for safer roads

Police say since the start of the year they have been called out to more than 1100 accidents, that works out to just about 6 accidents per day.

But finding the answer to safer roads is no easy task.

During a police community meeting in West Bay, several residents put forward both concerns and potential solutions.

“I think we have too many cars in Cayman, that’s one of the problems,” said a resident. He went on to call for importation restrictions, “I think we got to stop importing cars whether for rentals or sales or whatever.”

Other residents also called for plans to ensure major roadways are not shut down and traffic is not brought to a grinding halt for hours; as it did during the 2018 fatal accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian who was struck while crossing the road.

“I want to know if the police have now had time to put a plan of action into place because it took them about two hours to finally close one alternate lane and allow traffic through. I was late for work and I’m sure hundreds of others were late to work,” said another resident.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was on hand with members of his team at the recent meeting.

They said they have heard the worries and suggestions and will take it to the other partners to help make Cayman’s roads safer.

