“Revenge porn” Twitter page flagged

The plug is pulled on a revenge porn Twitter account posting sexually explicit photos and videos of young Cayman residents.

The matter is now with the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub or MASH unit.

The RCIPS, commenting on the account told Cayman 27, “publishing such material is a clear violation of law, specifically a misuse of ICT. Pictures depicting minors could lead to further charges.”

The account called “Exposeation” was created Thursday (19 July).

It was brought to the attention of Cayman 27 by a viewer.

The user started posting the sexual content almost immediately after the account was created. Those behind the account also solicited others following the account to share photos and videos of their enemies.

The police statement added, “The posting of “revenge” material is malicious and can do real harm to a young person for a long time. We continue to urge young people not to take such pictures of themselves or others, and to avoid having such pictures of themselves taken. You have no control over what happens to such an image once it is sent to someone else; it is very likely it could be used in a way you did not intend.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

