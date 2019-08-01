Robbery at Food For Less

Investigations continue into a robbery at a local liquor store in George Town.
It happened at Food For Less on McClendon Drive.
Police said around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday (31 July) a man entered the store with a machete.
He held the weapon to employees.
He then smashed the glass counter to take what police called a small amount of cash from the register.
No one was injured.
The suspect was wearing a cream-coloured hoody with a black mask on his face, as well as, gloves.
Police said he left the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.
https://www.rcips.ky/robbery-at-a-liquor-store-in-george-town-31-july
