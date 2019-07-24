Hurley’s Media Sales
Saunders on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association regional conference

July 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local legislators recently traveled to Trinidad and Tobago for the 44th annual conference of the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).
A number of key issues impacting the Cayman Islands and the region as a whole were discussed.

House Speaker, Hon. McKeeva Bush, lead the Cayman delegation at the conference, it comprised Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Hon. Tara Bush, Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Arden McLean and Opposition MLAs Christopher Saunders and Kenneth Bryan.

On Tuesday (23 July) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Mr. Saunders, the Bodden Town West MLA, to discuss the conference and the upcoming Legislative Assembly session which starts Wednesday (24 July).

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

