Speaker Bush clears air on Dart’s iconic tower

July 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush clarifies his position on Dart’s proposed iconic tower.
He said, on Friday (4 July), contrary to media reports he did not say the proposed project is moving ahead.
Mr. Bush’s views and his position on Dart’s concept was featured in a Jamaican newspaper recently.
On Friday he cleared the air on the issue.
“I did not say it was moving ahead. I said I support it because it’s the right thing to do to bring development to a new upscale level that is needed in Cayman and save our precious limited land,” Mr. Bush told Cayman 27.
He added that he believes Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin supports the concept.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

