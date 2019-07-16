Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Speed detections to continue, says Traffic Unit boss

July 15, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
2 Min Read

Speed detection exercises will continue to be a priority for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, so says Inspector Dwayne Jones.

He recently took over the helm at the RCIPS Traffic unit.

Inspector Jones’ comments come a little more than a week after Police Commissioner Derek Byrne vowed to look into complaints about the way road safety exercises were being conducted.

The Commissioner’s comments were made during a community meeting earlier this month in West Bay. During the meeting, residents expressed concerns over police methods of conducting, what they said, are dangerous speed traps. One resident claimed he had seen officers hiding behind bushes and jumping out into the road in an attempt to catch people speeding.

While speaking with Cayman 27 Inspector Jones said officers are not endangering themselves nor the public while conducting road safety exercises.

“It is imperative that we catch the violators in terms of speeders because we want to make the roads safer for everyone. But it’s not a general practice for officers to jump out in the middle of the road, and to act in a deceptive or entrapment manner to catch violators,” he said.

Inspector Jones also said excessive speeding continues to be a daily problem on Cayman’s roads.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: