Speed detections to continue, says Traffic Unit boss

Speed detection exercises will continue to be a priority for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, so says Inspector Dwayne Jones.

He recently took over the helm at the RCIPS Traffic unit.

Inspector Jones’ comments come a little more than a week after Police Commissioner Derek Byrne vowed to look into complaints about the way road safety exercises were being conducted.

The Commissioner’s comments were made during a community meeting earlier this month in West Bay. During the meeting, residents expressed concerns over police methods of conducting, what they said, are dangerous speed traps. One resident claimed he had seen officers hiding behind bushes and jumping out into the road in an attempt to catch people speeding.

While speaking with Cayman 27 Inspector Jones said officers are not endangering themselves nor the public while conducting road safety exercises.

“It is imperative that we catch the violators in terms of speeders because we want to make the roads safer for everyone. But it’s not a general practice for officers to jump out in the middle of the road, and to act in a deceptive or entrapment manner to catch violators,” he said.

Inspector Jones also said excessive speeding continues to be a daily problem on Cayman’s roads.

