Crime News

Speed ‘traps’ to be reviewed

July 10, 2019
Andrel Harris
Police Commissioner Derek Bryne says his inspectors will be reviewing how speed detection operations are being carried out by some officers.

Speaking at a community meeting in West Bay, on Thursday (4 July) the Commissioner addressed concerns that some officers are hiding behind bushes and trees in order to catch people speeding.

The Commissioner said, “It’s not meant to be that police officers are jumping out of trees for speed detection. It’s an upfront detection. It’s meant to be upfront, the lights on the cars are meant to moderate. It’s meant to ask people through these “Three Es” that we said, Education, Enforcement and Engineering, that people compile to the law.”

The Commissioner was responding to a resident who claimed he has witnessed police officers hiding behind trees in the hopes of “trapping”. He said places near Lake Side Villas, and near the Consolidated Water plant along the Easterly Tibbetts Highway.

Commissioner Bryne said, “It’s not a finance generating exercise it’s a life-saving exercise. It’s to prevent fatalities and serious injuries that’s why we reduce speeding on the roads.”

Police traffic stats released in June revealed that last year police issued 2128 speeding tickets. They issued 613 for using a mobile phone while driving, and 328 tickets for driving under the influence.

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

