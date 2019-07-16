Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News

Spotlight on the Cayman Parrot population

July 15, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Environment turns the spotlight on the national bird, the Cayman Parrot.

Those at the Department said while the population numbers are on the rise, there are still a number of threats that could stymie the progress they have made in helping to rebuild the number of parrots in the wild.

On Monday (15 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with DOE research officer Jane Haakonsson to discuss the DOE’s efforts and how those within the Cayman community can do their part to help preserve the national bird.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

