Spotlight on the Cayman Parrot population

The Department of Environment turns the spotlight on the national bird, the Cayman Parrot.

Those at the Department said while the population numbers are on the rise, there are still a number of threats that could stymie the progress they have made in helping to rebuild the number of parrots in the wild.

On Monday (15 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with DOE research officer Jane Haakonsson to discuss the DOE’s efforts and how those within the Cayman community can do their part to help preserve the national bird.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

