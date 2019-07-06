Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Team Turtle takes on the Mongolian Rally to raise for awareness about conservation efforts.

July 5, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
2 Min Read

In 2018 Edward Todd said farewell to a 13-year teaching career at John Gray High for some well deserved personal time.

But it seems being thousands of miles away from the classrooms isn’t enough to dull his passion for educating.

As he gets set to embark on the Mongolian Rally, Mr. Todd is using the opportunity to bring about awareness for several charities and initiatives in Cayman.

Heading up Team Turtle in the Mongolian Rally Mr. Todd told Cayman 27 he is using the chance to raise awareness about turtle conversation efforts here in Cayman.

He said “Cayman is my second home, and because of that I decided to actually make the connection with the Cayman Islands with the name of ‘Team Turtle’.”

He adds, “Also by calling it Team Turtle we are able to raise awareness of conservation work done by the Cayman Turtle Centre.”

Those at Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC) said Mr. Todd has their seal of approval.

“Absolutely, because one of the most important things that we do here at the Cayman Turtle Centre is conservation and education and raising awareness about saving the turtles,” said Renee Howell, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at the CTC.

Mr. Todd is expected to begin his journey later this month.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: