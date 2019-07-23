Teen appears in court for robbery

A teenager finds himself before the courts for robbery.

Romario Brown was charged for the weekend incident.

He was remanded to custody Monday (22 July) after appearing in the Summary Court.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday (20 July) in the vicinity of the Margaritaville resort along West Bay Road.

The 19-year-old is said to have robbed a man of his cell phone and then speed off towards Eastern Avenue.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said an off duty officer in the area responded to the call and followed the suspect and directed uniformed police.

The teenager was later arrested and charged.

The cell phone was recovered.

Police did not say if the man who was robbed was a tourist, but they did say no one was injured.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

