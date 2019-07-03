Three held for trying to import 11 lbs of ganja

Three Jamaicans remain on bail Tuesday (2 July) after they were held for attempting to import 11 pounds of ganja into Cayman.

The arrests happened last week.

Customs and Border Control said the ganja was found hidden in a package labeled as clothing.

It happened last Monday (24 June) at the department’s courier section.

The package originated from the United States.

CBC arrested a 35-year-old security officer, along with a 45-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, on Tuesday 25 June in connection with the drugs.

The security guard was held for importation of ganja.

The other two suspects were held for possession and being concerned in the importation of ganja.

Deputy Director of CBC Jeff Jackson said this the eighth arrest in the past few weeks in relation to contraband detected at the Parcel Post and Courier Section.

Read the full statement:

CBC Nets 3 in Sting Drug Operation – 2nd July 2019

