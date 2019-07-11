UK/US issue advisories for Jamaica

Travel warnings are issued for US and British visitors heading to our neighbour, Jamaica.

It comes after the government there declared a state of emergency in the St. Andrew parish.

The SoE falls under the St. Andrew South police division.

In its advisory on Wednesday (10 July) the US embassy in Jamaica urges travelers to expect an increase in police and military personnel on the streets.

It also advises that searches of both vehicles and individuals are to be expected within the borders of the state of emergency.

That includes Washington Avenue/Mandela highway.

The UK pointed out in its advisory that a rise in violence and shootings in the area was the reason for the state of emergency.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the police division the state of emergency fails under, which is the St. Andrew South division.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

