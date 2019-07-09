Unmarked police car involved in crash

An investigation is launched into a collision involving an unmarked police car and a motorcycle.

The incident happened Friday (5 July) afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in Prospect at the intersection of Mangrove Avenue and Orange Drive.

The police vehicle, a Chevy Aveo, collided with a motorbike.

The motorbike left the scene.

Police said the vehicle was damaged on its right rear side.

The motorcycle rider was tracked down and interviewed.

The motorcycle was later determined to be licensed and insured.

Read the police statement:

https://www.rcips.ky/unmarked-police-vehicle-involved-in-mvc-in-prospect-8-july

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

