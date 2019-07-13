Upgrades underway to Island Heritage Roundabout

Island-wide infrastructure upgrades to Cayman’s roads continue. The latest developments are currently underway at the Island Heritage roundabout. This roundabout is known for becoming slippery when wet and has recorded numerous accidents over the years.

When Cayman 27’s news crews arrived on the scene on Friday (12 July) the inner lane and a section of the roundabout were being dug up and hauled away. The National Roads Authority said the entire roundabout is to be redesigned. There is no word on how long it will take.

But until then drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

