US report says Sargassum likely to stay

July 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Sargassum plaguing local and regional coastlines are said to be the biggest seaweed bloom in the world.
US-based scientists say it is likely to stay.
Cayman, like other regional partners, has been struggling with Sargassum washing up on our shores.
The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) programme was recently deployed to help clear the seaweed.
Scientists from the University of South Florida used NASA satellites to track and document the blooms.
They said what they found was an unprecedented belt of brown algae.
It is now referred to as the Great Atlantic Sargassum belt.
They said it can grow so large that it blankets the surface of the tropical Atlantic Ocean from the West Coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.
They said last year more than 20 million tonnes of the seaweed floated on surface waters.

To read the full report click on the link below:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-satellites-find-biggest-seaweed-bloom-in-the-world

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

