Verdant Isle wins port bid, Premier-No contract executed

Verdant Isle Port Partners wins the bid to build Cayman’s cruise berthing facility.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin made the announcement on Friday (26 July) in the Legislative Assembly.

He said Cabinet, on Friday morning, approved the Ministry of Tourism and Port Authority moving ahead with the multi-million dollar project.

The Verdant Isle bid was accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday (23 July).

The Premier said no contract has been signed.

“Government will not proceed to execute a contract before the 1st October in order to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process,” said Premier McLaughlin.

The Premier said more than $10 million have been spent on the project thus far.

Four cruise lines, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited, have signed on to finance the project.

He added details on the bid and the project itself will be discussed at a media conference on Monday (29 July) afternoon at the GIS studio.

Members of the Verdant Isle Partners are McAlpine Cayman Ltd, Orion Marine Construction, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited.

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean questioned the legality of having the Central Tenders Committee involved in the process.

He pointed to the Procurement Law that removed the committee from the decision making process for major projects.

The Premier countered, saying, based on government’s legal advice, projects started before the Procurement Law ought to proceed under the committee.

CPR Cayman, responding to the announcement, welcomed the government’s decision not to sign a contract until the verification process is completed.

It adds, it awaits the details of the bid and the project.

“Supporters of the petition should not be discouraged by the announcement,” said CPR Cayman’s Mario Rankin in a statement to Cayman 27.

He said it was an expected part of the ongoing process and, based on the early results of the verification process for the petition, he believes a referendum is now inevitable.

“The fact that the contract would not be signed until after October was an encouraging sign that the petition was now being taken seriously by the political arm of government,” Mr. Rankin added.

Meanwhile, the Elections Office continues to chip away at the port referendum petition.

The office said it has verified almost 64 percent of the signatures needed for a vote on the project.

Statement to the Legislative Assembly Cruise Berthing and Cargo Facility By Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA 26 July, 2019 This morning the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands approved the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport and the Port Authority proceeding with the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facility project on the basis of a bid by Verdant Isle Port Partners as accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday, 23 July 2019. Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of: McAlpine Cayman Ltd. Orion Marine Construction Carnival Corp. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Orion Marine Construction has purchased Meisner Marine, which previously built the Royal Watler Terminal as well as the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac. Notwithstanding this morning’s approval, the Government will not proceed to execute a contract before the 1 October, 2019, in order to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process. Details relating to the bid and the cruise berthing project generally, which could not be disclosed until the completion of the tender process and selection of a preferred bidder, will be discussed at a press conference to be held at 1 p.m. Monday, 29 July, at the GIS studio, second floor of the Government Administration Building.

Campaigners for a referendum on the project said the announcement was an expected part of the process and welcomed government’s acknowledgment that the contract should not be finalized until after the petition verification process is complete. Mario Rankin, of CPR Cayman, said it was now incumbent on government to reveal the full details about the cost of the project, how it would be funded and the full designs. Government has previously indicated that it was not able to give these details while the procurement process was taking place. It is also understood that the winning bidder will be responsible for financing an update to the Environmental Impact Assessment on the final design. The details of how that process will take place and other aspects of how the project proceeds are expected to be revealed Monday. Rankin said supporters of the petition should not be discouraged by the announcement. He said it was an expected part of the ongoing process and, based on the early results of the verification process for the petition, he believes a referendum is now inevitable. He said the fact that the contract would not be signed until after October was an encouraging sign that the petition was now being taken seriously by the political arm of government. ‘I think we all knew that the Central Tenders Committee was going to make a decision on the preferred bidder. That has been part of the process for a while and it doesn’t change anything in terms of the petition. I like the fact that the government statement also included a commitment that they won’t be signing anything until after the petition verification is done. “The work that everybody put in has borne fruit and I am convinced that the verification process will be completed and that people will get their chance to vote on this in a referendum.”

