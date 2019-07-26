Water Authority rates increased

If you see an increase in your water bill, it may be because the Cayman Islands Water Authority upped their rates for water, sewerage and septage services by 1.46% since 1 July.

According to an OfReg press release, it means an increase of about $1.5 cents per month for the average consumer. Water Authority director Gelia Frederick-Van Genderen addressed the change in rates saying, “We understand that rate increases are not something customers welcome, however, we encourage our customers to be aware of their consumption patterns and monitor their usage closely to manage their expenses and catch leaks early,” said Ms. Frederick-Van Genderen.

OfReg approved the rate.

Read more:

OfReg Press Release – Cayman Water Refused Rate Increase Request July 2019 (1)

Press Release_Water Authority Adjusts Rates_25 July 20190

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

