Watercraft rides tourism wave into Sister Islands

Watercraft community rides the wave of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

As this weekend’s third annual Surf and Turf event on Cayman Brac featured top local amateur jet skiers and motocross enthusiasts, the Cayman Islands Watercraft Association (CIWA) may have found an ideal partner in their aim to rebuild interest in the sport.

“Cayman is the perfect place for jet ski racing,” said organizer and rider Chris Bodden. “Someone told me there was only one Airbnb left on Cayman Brac, and Cayman Airways had to put on an extra flight. Food vendors are here at the event, people are shopping at the supermarket, eating at local restaurants. From an economic standpoint, we are filling up the island on the weekend of July 20th which is almost always empty.”

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said ‘Surf and Turf’ was another pleasant addition to the recent infusion of sports on the Sisters Islands.

“We’re really excited about it both from the sports tourism aspect – the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Tourism – because it’s huge for the island,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “Obviously, the Cayman Islands would like to attract riders from the United States which is our core market. The Brac Jackpot was one of our strongest fishing tournaments ever, the international youth football tournament was here at our new multipurpose complex, and we just finished our new 25-metre pool which is the best in the Cayman Islands. We’re starting to drive more sports tourism through the pool.”

Historically, Watercraft and Motocross in the Cayman Islands have not drawn the same kind of interest or revenue of recent high-level events in both regional track & field and American college basketball. However, the Deputy Premier says smaller events like Surf and Turf play a key role in the country’s tourism landscape.

“The return on investment for us is that sports breaks down all barriers,” said Minister Kirkconnell. “There are mentoring programmes here this morning which are huge for the young people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. We also look at the tourism that arrived, there isn’t a hotel room in Cayman Brac, and the flights are full. It’s exactly what we wanted to come out of it.”

What’s the return on investment for riders pouring personal time and money into a sport with niche interest? Former multiple time watercraft champion and 18-year veteran Dennis Mack says even with a major sponsorship deal, no one gets rich in the sport of watercraft.

“To make a 24/7 living in this sport is near impossible,” said Mack. “I would love to say all I do is race, but I own a landscaping company and I have to work 6 days a week when I’m not racing.”

Mack does say Cayman has one thing that will take these riders a long way.

“It’s about their passion of the sport,” said Mack. “They are all working, and then spending every dollar they’re not spending on their families to go fast and to represent the Cayman Islands.”

Bodden says watercraft, much like almost every other sports in Cayman, is filled with passionate competitors looking for their seat at the proverbial sports and tourism table.

“I’m an auditor at PWC,” said Bodden. “We put in the work because we’re passionate about it.”

