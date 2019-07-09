West Bay land dispute: CoP tours easement

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is set to meet with landowner Wilson Mendoza this week.

It comes after the Commissioner toured the site of an ongoing dispute over an easement in the Kings Road area in West Bay.

He met with landowner Mike Adam during that tour on Friday (5 July).

The dispute has not only triggered protests in the area, but heated dialogue at a recent police community meeting Thursday (4 July).

Following that meeting, Commissioner Byrne met with Mr. Adam.

In that meeting, the Commissioner discussed the legal strategy around the enforcement of the registered easement.

As it stands, the police are unable to enforce the easement without a court order.

That is even though the Registrar of Lands has decreed the easement.

