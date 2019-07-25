Woman adopted from Cayman searches for her birth mother

Sarah Suapaia, also known as Gogo, is a 36-year-old woman on a search to find her birth mother.

“I would want to know what the circumstances of my birth were first and how I would be received,” she said.

Gogo, as she prefers to be called, was born in Grand Cayman in 1983 and months after her birth, she was adopted in one of this country’s first transnational adoptions. But circumstances have forced to her find her past.

“I think I have an autoimmune disease and I’ve had it since I’ve been here, but they’ve never been able to pinpoint exactly what it is,” she said.

She lives in Minnesota with her two children and she said that both of her children have the same autoimmune disease as her. She posted a Facebook video calling for help as her search to find answers about her medical history become more pressing.

“I would like some more definitive answers so I don’t have to go through all of the research to find out what’s wrong and hopefully get a handle on it before it gets any worse.”

But finding those answers will not be easy, according to the former chair of the Adoption Board, Rosie Whittaker-Myles.

“In my own view, adoption matters are very carefully guarded in any event in the Cayman Islands where applications are made,” Mrs. Whittaker-Myles said.

In Gogo’s case of being a transnational adoption between the Cayman Islands and Minnesota, Mrs. Whittaker-Myles said there is another process in the Adoption Law which allows a Caymanian child or a child born in Cayman to be sent abroad for adoption.

“Our Grand Court can on an application made in the Cayman court, make an order for a license to be issued for the child to be transferred abroad for adoption in another country,” Mrs. Whittaker-Myles said.

Mrs. Whittaker-Myles said under the revised Adoption of Children Law, there are public records and private records. In Gogo’s case, her files were sealed.

“In order to get access to that, I believe that an application to the court will need to made to be able to have access to that underlying information,” she said.

A sticking point in Gogo’s search is that her birth mother used an alias name, Gloria Green, when she gave her up for adoption but she is determined.

“I would like to have a story that shows hope and not just nothing or no answers,” Gogo said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

