Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Woman held for assault, victim struck on head

July 15, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A George Town woman remains in police custody after an early morning altercation on Sunday (14 July).
The incident has left another woman nursing a head wound.
It all happened shortly after 5 a.m.
Police said the victim was at a restaurant on School Road when she got into a dispute with another woman.
It escalated to blows and she was struck in the head with an object.
The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment and was later discharged.
A 36-year-old woman was held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Investigations continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: