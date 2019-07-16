Woman held for assault, victim struck on head

A George Town woman remains in police custody after an early morning altercation on Sunday (14 July).

The incident has left another woman nursing a head wound.

It all happened shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said the victim was at a restaurant on School Road when she got into a dispute with another woman.

It escalated to blows and she was struck in the head with an object.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

A 36-year-old woman was held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Investigations continue.

