Woman robbed at gunpoint in Bodden Town

Police continue to investigate an armed robbery in Bodden Town.

They said a businesswoman was accosted at gunpoint outside her home off Anton Bodden Drive.

It happened on Sunday (14 July) night shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said the woman had just left her place of business and pulled up to her home with a quantity of cash.

Before she exited her vehicle a man approached her brandishing a handgun.

He demanded cash. He made off with her handbag.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as dark in complexion.

https://www.rcips.ky/robbery-in-bodden-town-sunday-evening-14-july

