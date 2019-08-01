UPDATE: Search ends for missing boater

The search ends for the missing boater who was lost at sea after a late-night boat crash on Sunday (11 August) night.

Police confirmed this on Monday (12 August) afternoon.

Cayman 27 understands the boater’s body has been recovered.

It brings the total fatalities from the incident to two.

Two boats collided in the North Sound near the Prospect area around 10 p.m. Sunday (11 August), according to an RCIPS press release.

One of the vehicles capsized following the collision and all three occupants of that vessel were uninjured and able to return to shore.

The second vessel sustained significant damage, however, and police say one man found aboard that vessel was found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead. A woman on that vessel was taken to the hospital.

Police launched a search and rescue mission for another man who was on board — a 49-year-old George Town resident — but it was called off early Monday (12 August) morning due to poor visibility. The search resumed Monday around 6 a.m.

Police have issued an appeal for small boat owners to assist with the search.

The missing boater’s name, nor the name of the man who died in the crash, have not been made public.

