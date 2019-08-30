Aborted private plane flight forces temporary Brac airport closure

An incident involving a private plane prompts the temporary closure of the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac Thursday (29 August).

Cayman Airways canceled its five remaining flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac for today due to the incident.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority announced the closure this afternoon.

In a statement Thursday (29 August), the CIAA said a departing private aircraft aborted its liftoff at 11.40 a.m.

It landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the issue with the plane was not released.

Runway operations at the airport remain suspended until further notice.

Crews were working to remove the disabled aircraft.

Read the CIAA statement: Aircraft incident at CKIA_Final

Read the latest Cayman Airways statement: CAL PSA2 – August 29, 2019, CKIA closed, flights canceled (1)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

