Boat captain urges caution on the sea after deadly collision

The third victim in Sunday’s (11 August) deadly boat crash remains in critical condition. The collision claimed the lives of former police officer Emmanuel Brown and UK national John Turner.

Police confirmed Wednesday (14 August) that no arrests have been made for the collision.

For Captain Charles Ebanks, the incident is a reminder of the need for caution when out at sea. Capt. Ebanks and his crew were in the search party looking for the former police officer, he was lost at sea following Sunday’s boat collision.

“They were a few other boats out there looking as well, the police, the Marine Unit was looking, special thanks to all who were involved. Harbour House crew was who recovered the body. It’s very sad and very unfortunate but you know, it’s something that has to be done. Because I am a boater, and if something happens to me, I would want someone to come and look for me,” said Capt. Ebanks.

Police said on Sunday night a 24-foot hurricane deck boat and a white 32-foot boat called Pepper Jelly collided in the North Sound. Two men were killed and a woman remains in critical condition at the hospital. Capt. Ebanks said boaters must always exercise caution at the wheel especially at night. “Make sure you have lights on, try not to go too fast, try to do 20 to 25 mph instead of doing 70 to 80 mph. Just because you have three engines on and you can do 70 mph, doesn’t mean you have to go at 70 mph,” said Capt. Ebanks.

He added like a vehicle, a vessel can be a weapon in the hands of someone intoxicated. “Try not to drink in the boat, because it could lead to fatalities or serious injuries if not death.” He stressed it is always important for boaters who are going out at sea to let others know where you are going and what time you are going to be back. “So if something happens to you they know where to look for you,” said Capt. Ebanks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

