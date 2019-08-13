Boat collision leaves 2 dead, relative speaks out

A Sunday (11 August) night boat collision left two dead and one person in critical condition. The incident happened in the North Sound just before 10 p.m. Six people were involved in the collision. The news of the collision left Kenneth Davis in disbelief as he learned that his brother Emmanuel Brown was missing at sea after the boat he was in was involved in the collision in the North Sound. Cayman 27 spoke to Mr. Davis while the search was underway for his brother.

“After I heard the news, I was taking back. It woke me up because the person told me that my brother was in a boat accident. Right now, I’m still in shock. The family is in shock and we are still hanging onto hope that he is somewhere out there because he is a good swimmer,” said Mr. Davis.

Monday (12 August) afternoon that hope faded as Mr. Brown’s body was located and brought ashore at the RCIPS marine base. He was one of three occupants onboard one of the vessels in the collision. Police said the two vessels collided in the North Sound-off Prospect. One of the vessels capsized, the three people on that vessel were uninjured. They returned to shore, however, the second vessel sustained significant damage. Police said a man and a woman were found in that boat. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the man was pronounced dead. Mr. Brown was nowhere to be found.

Mr. Davis said he was sad to learn about what happened to the other people in the boat with his brother. “It’s unfortunate, that an elderly man died and I don’t know the gentleman but I know the other lady who is battling for her life in the hospital,” said Mr. Davis. Fire Service, Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations Unit along with small boat owner were all in the water from 6 a.m. Monday morning to help locate Mr. Brown.

Police said details are limited on the second male occupant who died. The female involved is currently in a coma suffering from severe head injuries.

https://www.rcips.ky/serious-boating-incident-in-north-sound-1-man-missing-police-appeal-for-assistance-in-search-12-august

