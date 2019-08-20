Bodden crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe

Kadejah Bodden is your new Miss Cayman Islands Universe.

Known as Contestant Number 6 during Saturday (17 August) night’s pageant, Ms. Bodden also took home Best Legs, Best Smile and Best in Gown honours.

She joins Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine live on set to talk more about the experience.

Mariah Tibbetts was first runner-up. She also earned the People’s Choice Award.

Mahalia Seymour was second runner-up. Aleka Beckford won Ms. Congeniality while Samantha Dixon earned Ms. Photogenic honours.

