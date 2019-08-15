Bould begins Red Cross Climb for Red at Mount Kilimanjaro

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is taking fundraising to new heights as it launched its “Climb for Red- Peak of Preparedness” campaign.

The aim is to raise awareness about preparedness for the 2019 hurricane season.

Mountain climber, Martyn Bould is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this week to raise funds for the Red Cross’s disaster preparedness and response efforts.

CIRC Director, Jondo Obi, said Mr. Bould’s effort carries an important message.

“We are linking this up with part of our preparedness level, if you think about it, September 11th, 15 years ago was hurricane Ivan and we are much better prepared as a Red Cross and hopefully as a community. One of the messages is how do we better prepare in our communities, in our households, in our families,” Mrs. Obi said.

Mr. Bould started his climb Saturday 10 August. We will continue to track his progress as he treks up the mountain.

