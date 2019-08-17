Burglary accused in court

West Bay resident Philip Cana appears in Summary Court on burglary charges on Friday (16 August).
He is accused of breaking into a home on North West Point Road, West Bay on Wednesday (14 August) morning.
Police said they were dispatched to the home after receiving a report of an intruder on the premises.
An occupant of the home detained the intruder and contacted the police.
The 27-year-old West Bay man was later arrested.
Mr. Cana was ordered to surrender his passport and submit to a curfew of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
He was also granted a surety of $1000.
He returns to court on 20 August.
