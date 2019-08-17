Burglary accused in court

Hurley’s Media Sales
August 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
West Bay resident Philip Cana appears in Summary Court on burglary charges on Friday (16 August).
He is accused of breaking into a home on North West Point Road, West Bay on Wednesday (14 August) morning.
Police said they were dispatched to the home after receiving a report of an intruder on the premises.
An occupant of the home detained the intruder and contacted the police.
The 27-year-old West Bay man was later arrested.
Mr. Cana was ordered to surrender his passport and submit to a curfew of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
He was also granted a surety of $1000.
He returns to court on 20 August.

