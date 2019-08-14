Call for small boater owners to register as disaster relief volunteers

As Cayman continues its hurricane season preparations local authorities are compiling a list of volunteers.

They are appealing to small boat owners who would be willing to help in times of disaster.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who heads up the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, said having volunteers and access to vessels in the aftermath of natural disasters can be the difference between life and death.

“The authorities cannot be everywhere at the same time. So a person who has a small boat may be in a secluded area, or an area we cannot get to immediately we want that list so we can call and say ‘listen we need your assistance, we need to to go two houses down and help,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Police said the eligible vessels include open aluminum and fiberglass boats of up to 16 feet in length. Wave runners and kayak owners can also sign up.

Learn more: https://www.rcips.ky/national-hurricane-search-rescue-emergency-support-team-seeks-small-boat-ownervolunteers-1-august

