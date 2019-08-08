Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Airways addresses delays, blames grounded Max 8s

August 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Airways passengers have faced delays over the last week.
The national flag carrier said the situation is due to the grounding of its two Boeing Max 8 planes.
As a result of this, it said it has been operating with three jet craft, allowing no room for redundancies should there be technical issues with any of the planes.
Cayman Airways said it made adjustments to its flight schedule to operate with the reduced fleet, but recently it has hit snags with two of the planes needing servicing.
The airline has apologised to those affected by delays.

It said the two planes have now been repaired.

Read the full statement:

CAL statement – August 6, 2019

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

