Cayman Airways addresses delays, blames grounded Max 8s

Cayman Airways passengers have faced delays over the last week.

The national flag carrier said the situation is due to the grounding of its two Boeing Max 8 planes.

As a result of this, it said it has been operating with three jet craft, allowing no room for redundancies should there be technical issues with any of the planes.

Cayman Airways said it made adjustments to its flight schedule to operate with the reduced fleet, but recently it has hit snags with two of the planes needing servicing.

The airline has apologised to those affected by delays.

It said the two planes have now been repaired.

