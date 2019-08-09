Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Brac man arrested, police seize CI$1 million worth of ganja

August 8, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Police seize CI $1 million worth of ganja on a boat in East End.

On Thursday (8 August) 32-year-old Corey Brown appeared in court charged with importation and possession of the drugs.

Police along with Customs and Border Control seized the ganja during a search on a vessel 11 miles off East End on Tuesday (6 August) night. They said they found 1,200 lbs of ganja on that boat.

The Cayman Brac man was subsequently arrested.

Mr. Brown is expected to re-appear in court later this month.

He remains in custody.

The JMU and AOU continue to do Vigilant Border Patrols that Produce Results.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

