Host Woody DaCosta is joined by the infamous Captain Charles Ebanks. Captain Charles was the one who found and recovered Emmanuel Brown in the North Sound on Monday afternoon.
-
Share This!
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Wednesday, 14th August 2019
August 14, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Crosstalk
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Monday, 12th August 2019
August 12, 2019
Cayman Crosstalk
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Friday, 9th August 2019
August 9, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.